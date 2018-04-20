A Juneau Afternoon 4-23-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Monday:
Learn how you can help plan the new Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center;
Discover the art of oil painter Dan Fruits;
Run, wearing all the colors of the rainbow, through downtown Juneau;
Get the inside on how to buy city-owned lots near DZ Middle School;
And hear a preview of a poetry, music and live drawing concert with Marian Call and her mini-comic convention friends.
