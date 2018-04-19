A Juneau Afternoon 4-20-2018

Andy Kline hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Friday:
We’ll hear why you should thin out your old record collection this weekend;
Get the scoop on how to join next weekend’s big wetlands cleanup;
What not to miss at this Saturday’s Travel Fair;
How to support Polaris House — a clubhouse for adults diagnosed with mental illness;
And we’ll get a preview of this weekend’s Orpheus Project concerts.
Recent headlines
Trump administration kicks off process for oil development in ANWRThe Department of Interior released a notice saying it will hold “no fewer than two” oil lease sales in a 1.6-million acre portion of the refuge, known as the 1002 area or the Coastal Plain.
Facebook to offer users opt-outs that comply with new European privacy rulesThe social media giant will ask users worldwide if they want to continue sharing data for ads as well as personal information such as political and religious leanings and relationship information.
Haines Fishermen’s Alliance to advocate for salmon, habitat in face of large mineA new Haines fishermen’s group called the Haines Fishermen’s Alliance will work to advocate for salmon and salmon habitat. The alliance was formed to counter development of a large-scale hard rock mine from what is now exploration at the Palmer Project by Canadian company Constantine Metal Resources Limited.
Boroughs, university, private companies to explore trade with ChinaThe trade mission is part of Walker's goal to deepen commercial ties with China.