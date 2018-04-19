A Juneau Afternoon 4-20-2018

Andy Kline hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Friday:

We’ll hear why you should thin out your old record collection this weekend;

Get the scoop on how to join next weekend’s big wetlands cleanup;

What not to miss at this Saturday’s Travel Fair;

How to support Polaris House — a clubhouse for adults diagnosed with mental illness;

And we’ll get a preview of this weekend’s Orpheus Project concerts.

