Potentially lethal medications stolen from hospital

Potentially dangerous drugs from Bartlett Regional Hospital have gone missing.
Hospital staff reported April 10 that a medication kit was missing from the emergency department, according to a Juneau Police press release.
The kit includes narcotics, painkillers, sedatives and a medication that will paralyze a person but leave them unable to breath on their own.
The release said that without following medical procedure, the drugs are very dangerous and can result in death.
Anyone with information can call Juneau police at 907-586-0600 or make an anonymous tip at juneaucrimeline.com.
