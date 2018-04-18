Morning update — Wednesday, April 18, 2018

In this newscast:
- Anchorage officials certify vote-by-mail results: Anchorage officials finalized the city’s vote count Tuesday night, the last step in an election where one of the biggest surprises was the success of the newly implemented vote-by-mail system. About 79,295 ballots were cast, pushing turnout to just over 36 percent, a high figure relative to Anchorage’s normal local election returns.
- Denali climb season underway with rescue, successful summit: The Denali climbing season has begun and the National Park Service has already performed a rescue and noted a successful summit of North America’s highest mountain.
- Potentially lethal medications stolen from hospital: Potentially dangerous drugs from Bartlett Regional Hospital have gone missing. Hospital staff reported April 10 that a medication kit was missing from the emergency department, according to a Juneau Police press release.
