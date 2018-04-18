Denali climb season underway with rescue, successful summit

ANCHORAGE — The Denali climbing season has begun and the National Park Service has already performed a rescue and noted a successful summit of North America’s highest mountain.
Mountaineering rangers on Saturday rescued a climber who broke his leg in a 49-foot on West Kahiltna Peak.
A ranger suspended from a short-haul rope below a high-altitude helicopter reached the climber in steep terrain at 9,600 feet.
The helicopter flew the ranger and injured climber to a glacier landing zone for evacuation.
The successful summit occurred April 3. Jonathon Gupta of Caernarfon, Wales, and Steven Plain of Burswood, Western Australia, part of a four-person team, reached the summit.
So far 743 climbers have registered to climb Denali. The agency expects a typical season of about 1,200 climbers.
