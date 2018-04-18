A Juneau Afternoon 4-19-2018

Julie Coppens hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday:
She’ll be joined by UAS’s Emily Wall to highlight Friday’s Tidal Echoes launch;
Comedians from Club Baby Seal will preview their weekend shows;
We’ll hear about Gastineau Humane Society’s Run Fur Fun;
And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will preview the weekend’s happenings with Arts Up.
Recent headlines
-
Anchorage officials certify vote-by-mail resultsAbout 79,295 ballots were cast, pushing turnout to just over 36 percent, a high figure relative to Anchorage’s normal local election returns. The vote certification upholds preliminary results.
-
Potentially lethal medications stolen from hospitalA medication kit containing narcotics, painkillers, sedatives and other medications went missing April 10 from the Bartlett Regional Hospital emergency department, according to a Juneau Police press release.
-
Watch: Central Council holds 83nd annual tribal assembly ~ Day 1The Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is holding its annual tribal assembly Wednesday through Friday at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall in Juneau.
-
Alaska Native leaders imagine divergent ‘Arctic futures’Alaska Native community leaders discussed the challenges — and opportunities — facing an evolving Arctic at the Arctic Futures conference at University of Alaska Fairbanks Northwest Campus, Nome.