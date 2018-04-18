A Juneau Afternoon 4-19-2018

Julie Coppens hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday:

She’ll be joined by UAS’s Emily Wall to highlight Friday’s Tidal Echoes launch;

Comedians from Club Baby Seal will preview their weekend shows;

We’ll hear about Gastineau Humane Society’s Run Fur Fun;

And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will preview the weekend’s happenings with Arts Up.

