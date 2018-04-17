Newscast – Tuesday, April 17, 2018

In this newscast:

  • State lawmakers propose a raffle to benefit schools and PFD donations to the state treasury,
  • all residents and pets are accounted for after a Monday night fire in downtown Juneau,
  • ConocoPhillips announces three new oil discoveries on the North Slope, and
  • entry fees at Denali National Park are going up by $5.
