Morning update — Tuesday, April 17, 2018

In this newscast:
- Fire disrupts businesses, residents of 6 apartments in downtown building: All residents at a century-old building and their pets are safe and accounted for after a fire Monday night in downtown Juneau. Emergency vehicles blocked the streets around the mixed-use building at the corner of Second and North Franklin streets.
- Weigel named new director of City Museum: Beth Weigel replaces outgoing museum director Jane Lindsey, who worked for the museum for 18 years.
- Alaska House votes to limit access to marijuana convictions: The Alaska House has passed legislation restricting access to records showing past convictions for simple marijuana possession.
Recent headlines
-
Facebook faces class-action lawsuit challenging its use of facial recognition dataFacebook users in Illinois argue that the company has violated their privacy rights under state law and the damages could amount to billions of dollars.
-
Homer residents, officials get up-close look at oil spill responseThe Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council gave the public and local decision makers a chance to get a first-hand look Saturday at a demonstration to help Alaskans better understand what goes into planning for a potential oil spill.
-
Sitka Tribe to co-manage interpretation at Sitka National Historical ParkAfter a year of negotiations, Sitka Tribe of Alaska will partner with the National Parks Service to begin co-management of historical interpretation at the Sitka National Historical Park -- the first compacting agreement of its kind in U.S. history.
-
