Facebook faces class-action lawsuit challenging its use of facial recognition data

A federal judge in California has ruled that Facebook can be sued in a class-action lawsuit brought by users in Illinois who say the social network improperly used facial recognition technology on their uploaded photographs.
The plaintiffs are three Illinois Facebook users who sued under a state law that says a private entity such as Facebook can’t collect and store a person’s biometric facial information without their written consent.
The law, known as the Biometric Information Privacy Act, also says that information that uniquely identifies an individual is, in essence, their property. The law prohibits a private entity from selling, leasing, trading or otherwise profiting from a person’s biometric information.
U.S. District Judge James Donato ruled that the lawsuit can proceed as a class action representing potentially millions of Facebook users in Illinois.
The judge is based in San Francisco where the case had been moved at Facebook’s request.
The suit seeks penalties of up to $5,000 for every time a user’s facial image is used without his or her permission. The judge said the potential damages could amount to billions of dollars.
Facebook issued a statement saying it continued to believe that the lawsuit has no merit. It argued in court that individual plaintiffs should have to pursue their legal claims proving that they were “aggrieved” and suffered an actual injury beyond an invasion of privacy.
Recent headlines
-
Homer residents, officials get up-close look at oil spill responseThe Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council gave the public and local decision makers a chance to get a first-hand look Saturday at a demonstration to help Alaskans better understand what goes into planning for a potential oil spill.
-
Sitka Tribe to co-manage interpretation at Sitka National Historical ParkAfter a year of negotiations, Sitka Tribe of Alaska will partner with the National Parks Service to begin co-management of historical interpretation at the Sitka National Historical Park -- the first compacting agreement of its kind in U.S. history.
-
Fire disrupts businesses, residents of 6 apartments in downtown building"The building's definitely not a loss. We don't have a dollar estimate yet," said Fire Chief Rich Etheridge. "It's really heavy smoke throughout the whole thing, so, they're probably not going to want to stay in here for a couple of days until they can get it cleaned up and get the odors down."
-
BIA building near Bethel could burn for up to two days, fire chief saysAn abandoned Bureau of Indian Affairs school building on the outskirts of Bethel caught fire Sunday morning and could burn for a long time.