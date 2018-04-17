A Juneau Afternoon 4-18-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday:

We’ll get a preview of NAMI’s fundraiser Comedy for a Cause;

Daughters of the New Moon will highlight their workshop and performance;

Nikki Love will outline the 10th annual Early Learning Fair;

And we’ll get the details on this year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser.

