Newscast — Monday, April 16, 2018

In this newscast:
- The Juneau-Douglas City Museum has a new director,
- Salmon estimates for Bristol Bay are in,
- and the Legislature passed two bills related to education funding over the weekend.
Recent headlines
Alaska House votes to limit access to marijuana convictionsThe Alaska House has passed legislation restricting access to records showing past convictions for simple marijuana possession.
Weigel named new director of City MuseumJuneau-Douglas City Museum has a new director. Beth Weigel replaces outgoing Museum Director Jane Lindsey, who worked for the museum for 18 years.
Technology helping small communities cut high energy costs, conference organizer saysAbout 400 people from around Alaska and elsewhere converged on the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and Conference Center this week to talk about how residents of the state’s rural and remote communities can reduce high energy costs during the 20th Rural Energy Conference.