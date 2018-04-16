2 Juneau women to be admitted to Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame

By April 16, 2018Uncategorized

JUNEAU — A trailblazing outdoorswoman and a marine biologist, both from Juneau, will be inducted into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame.

The Juneau Empire reports Mary Lou King and the late Michelle Ridgway will be inducted into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame this year as part of its 2018 class at a May 1 ceremony in Anchorage.

