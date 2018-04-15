The story behind the student-made folk festival backdrop

This year’s Alaska Folk Festival backdrop was created by the Juneau-Douglas High School Art Club with more than 15 students contributing to the project.
Listen to JDHS students Riley Stadt, Kane Ginter and advisor Heather Ridgeway of the JDHS Art Club who made this year’s Folk Fest backdrop:
The students are auctioning off the fish and backdrop this weekend in the Centennial Hall lobby to raise money for their trip to Craig to compete in the Region V Art Fest.
