The story behind the student-made folk festival backdrop

This year’s Alaska Folk Festival backdrop was created by the Juneau-Douglas High School Art Club with more than 15 students contributing to the project.

Listen to JDHS students Riley Stadt, Kane Ginter and advisor Heather Ridgeway of the JDHS Art Club who made this year’s Folk Fest backdrop:

The students are auctioning off the fish and backdrop this weekend in the Centennial Hall lobby to raise money for their trip to Craig to compete in the Region V Art Fest.

Three women sing in front of a backdrop of metallic fish, the northern lights and a mountain scene. Erika Lee, Jocelyn Miles and Salissa Thole sing as the group "Brown Sugar" at the 44th Annual Alaska Folk Festival in front of the backdrop created by the JDHS Art Club. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

JDHS Art Club members Riley Stadt, Janessa Goodman, and Kane Ginter roll up the 2018 Alaska Folk Festival backdrop with adviser Heather Ridgway. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

JDHS Art Club advisor Heather Ridgeway with the display model created by the JDHS Art Club who created the 2018 Alaska Folk Festival backdrop. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Two people sit at a table at the Alaska Folk Festival in front of fish sculptures. Juneau-Douglas High School Art Club co-President Riley Stadt and Secretary Theo Houck auction off fish sculptures to raise money for the club's trip to Region V Art Fest. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

