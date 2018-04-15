Senate Medicaid budget cut likely won’t decrease spending

Senate leaders say they want to cut state government. But the only large cut they proposed this year – to Medicaid — isn’t likely a cut at all. The proposal doesn’t change what federal and state law require the state to spend.
Alaska spends a lot on Medicaid – more than $600 million this year. And the federal government spends even more, well over $1 billion.
Based on enrollment growth and the trends the state has seen this year, it expects to spend more next year.
The Senate budget would eliminate most of that increase. Soldotna Republican Sen. Peter Micciche said at an April 4 committee meeting that the change sends a message.
“The Senate is saying: ‘We’re struggling with the increases. We want to work together on the least amount of increases possible,’” he said.
But Medicaid spending is nonnegotiable.
That’s because people who the state deems eligible for Medicaid are entitled to receive health care. And the state must pay the doctors, hospitals and other providers who provide that care.
The House has voted to fund the administration’s full request for Medicaid funding, which is $70 million more than the Senate. Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, a Democrat from Anchorage, said the Senate reduction is only a cut on paper.
“It’s not sincere,” she said at a press availability on Tuesday. “It’s not honest with the public to artificially reduce our operating budget knowing that it’s going to come through in the supplemental.”
State officials have told senators that the Medicaid cuts will create uncertainty for providers and could delay payments to health care providers. The Legislature’s conference committee on the operating budget will decide whether to keep the Senate’s cut.
