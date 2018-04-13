Sitka Mountain Rescue helps five hikers on Harbor Mountain

This weekend, Sitka Mountain Rescue assisted five hikers off Harbor Mountain when one party member became dehydrated.

The five young hikers traversing from Gavan Hill to Harbor Mountain called the Sitka Fire Department about 6 p.m. Saturday.

One of their members reported extreme muscle cramping and was unable to go any farther.

The hikers were Sitka residents Benjamin Caldwell, 21; Cassidy Dampier, 26; Jared Fimple, 24; Junior Kelly, 22; and Garrett Bones, 23.

An Alaska State Troopers news release said the hiking party ran out of water and was not equipped to stay overnight.

Sitka Mountain Rescue volunteer Ron Duvall described the operation as exactly the kind of scenario his group trains for.

He commended the hikers for calling for help while it was still daylight and finding shelter.

“I appreciate the five individuals for being so cooperative and making the right decision to call as soon as they needed help,” Duvall said. “They used their skill sets to make a fire and keep warm while we were in route to them.”

Sitka Mountain Rescue volunteers ascended Harbor Mountain Road on a four-wheeler as far as they could go. They hiked the rest of the way, making contact before 10 p.m. Saturday with the party.

The four hikers able to walk were escorted off Harbor Mountain by some members of the rescue party.

The remaining rescuers stayed with the dehydrated hiker overnight, tending to the fire and stabilizing his condition with warmth, fluids and rest.

The next morning, they helped the hiker out of the woods one step at a time.

“A lot of it is mental,” Duvall said. “It’s always good to have people in good spirits, telling stories and keeping people’s mind off the negative of the situation, but obviously focused on every step.”

Duvall advised all hikers to drink plenty of water before embarking on outdoor adventures to avoid dehydration.

“Once you’re in the field, it’s really hard to get rehydrated. What you have in your body when you get started is really what matters.”

He also stressed the importance of replacing salts lost to sweat with snacks.

All hikers and rescue personnel were out of the field by 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Organized in the 1960s, Sitka Mountain Rescue currently has 53 members and is working towards re-accreditation this spring.