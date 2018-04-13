Newscast — Friday, April 13, 2018

By April 13, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Rep. Sam Kito III breaks with House majority caucus
  • Former Bergmann Hotel manager pleads guilty to dealing meth
  • Alaska lawmakers abandon gun control effort
  • Juneau high school art club crafts stage backdrop for Alaska Folk Festival

 

0

Recent headlines

X