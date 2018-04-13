Folk Fest headliners harmonize on stage and off

The Alaska Folk Festival’s Guest Artists, Pharis and Jason Romero, arrive in Juneau today. They’re from Horsefly — a rural town in British Columbia, and split their time between parenting, making custom banjos and playing music. Sometimes with two guitars, often with a banjo, they’re known for their tight harmony singing.
Listen to this introduction that features their voices and music:
The Romeros will be joined by fiddle player Josh Rabie and will premiere 8:30 p.m. tonight on the main stage at Centennial Hall. They’ll also teach workshops on singing and banjo playing, and play a dance at 9:20 p.m. Saturday at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center.
