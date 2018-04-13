Cotten pleads guilty to drug charges in federal court

A former Bergmann Hotel manager may spend the next decade in prison for dealing drugs.
Charles Edward Cotten Jr., 52, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to four counts of distributing methamphetamine.
Cotten was arrested in October for selling at least 111 grams of methamphetamine in May and June of 2017.
Authorities also found a .45-caliber handgun and nearly 392 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine in his vehicle.
Cotten previously was convicted in Missouri for manufacture of a controlled substance.
U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Burgess said the amount of the drugs involved and Cotten’s prior convictions will impact his sentence.
In addition to 10 years in prison, Cotten may be on supervised release for 10 years.
Burgess reminded Cotten the plea only resolves the case involving four specific drug sales and nothing else.
Cotten was the manager of the Bergmann Hotel in fall 2016 prior to the city condemning it in March 2017, just before confidential informants recorded buying methamphetamine from Cotten and a co-defendant, Ricky Stapler Lisk, 36.
Cotten also was the husband of Penny Cotten, whose death by gunshot last September at the Breakwater Inn is under investigation by Juneau police.
Cotten will be sentenced Aug. 3.
Lisk pleaded guilty in February and will be sentenced in October.
Recent headlines
-
Sitka Mountain Rescue helps five hikers on Harbor MountainThe five young hikers traversing from Gavan Hill to Harbor Mountain called the Sitka Fire Department about 6 p.m. Saturday. One of their members reported extreme muscle cramping and was unable to go any farther.
-
Convicted visitor center burglar sentenced on separate firearms chargeMack Arthur Parker, 52, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 34 months in prison on a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm. Parker was arrested last June after he picked up a 9 mm pistol that he said he just found.
-
Kenai Assembly invocation policy gets day in courtAfter more than a year of legal wrangling, the borough’s invocation policy was center stage for oral arguments Wednesday in Alaska Superior Court.
-
Juneau’s recorded wind speed blows away Coast Guard retireeIn this Curious Juneau, John Hollis asks: What’s the highest wind speed recorded in Juneau? The answer will blow away this Coast Guard retiree.