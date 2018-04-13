A Juneau Afternoon 4-17-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday:

He’ll be joined by Eileen Hosey to talk about Tai Chi for seniors;

We’ll hear from Pillars of America speaker series guest Todd Huston;

Beth Kerttula will highlight an upcoming campaign awareness workshop for women;

And country music singer Jason “Sundance” Head will preview his Wednesday night concert at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center.

