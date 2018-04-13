A Juneau Afternoon 4-16-2018

Due to training at KTOO on Monday, we will broadcast the September 14, 2016 edition of Mudrooms themed “Cheechako” instead of A Juneau Afternoon.
Recent headlines
Five Juneau residents ordered to pay fines, restitution for deer poachingMost of the defendants -- including the operator of Moore Charters in Auke Bay -- have pleaded guilty or no contest to the charges, and must pay fines and restitution.
Third grand jury returns with Roland Maw indictment alleging PFD fraudRoland Maw, 74, was the former executive director of the United Cook Inlet Drift Association. He was charged with six felony counts of first degree unsworn falsification and six felony counts of second degree theft.
Sitka Mountain Rescue helps five hikers on Harbor MountainThe five young hikers traversing from Gavan Hill to Harbor Mountain called the Sitka Fire Department about 6 p.m. Saturday. One of their members reported extreme muscle cramping and was unable to go any farther.
Convicted visitor center burglar sentenced on separate firearms chargeMack Arthur Parker, 52, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 34 months in prison on a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm. Parker was arrested last June after he picked up a 9 mm pistol that he said he just found.