Morning update — Friday, April 13, 2018

In this newscast
- Cotten pleads guilty to drug charges in federal court: Charles Edward Cotten Jr., 52, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to four counts of distributing methamphetamine. The former Bergmann Hotel manager may spend the next decade in prison for dealing drugs.
- Convicted visitor center burglar sentenced on separate firearms charge: Mack Arthur Parker, 52, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 34 months in prison on a charge being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested after he picked up a 9 mm pistol that he said he just found. Parker also will spend three years on supervised release.
- House Judiciary chair says there won’t be a gun control law this session: The only gun control measure the Alaska Legislature was debating will not pass this legislative session. The bill is intended to allow Alaska judges to order temporary seizures of guns from people they find likely to be threats to themselves or others.
