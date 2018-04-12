Gardentalk – Attacking greenhouse mold and mildew

Before gardeners start moving seedlings into their greenhouse, it might be worthwhile to do little spring cleaning to get rid of any mold and mildew that may have accumulated over the fall and winter.
The fungus can infest and kill your seedlings soon after being put in the greenhouse.
Master Gardener Ed Buyarski said a bleach cleanser would be most effective in eliminating mold and mildew, but peroxide and other household cleaners are much safer.
If you use vinegar, then be careful about spraying it around the greenhouse and wear a mask.
As for garlic, Buyarski recommends covering garlic beds with plastic or sprinkle some wood chips to accelerate melting of any snow and warm up the soil.
Remove the plastic when the garlic bulbs pop through the soil so they don’t get sunburned.
Once garlic get a several inches tall, spray some liquid fertilizer on the leaves to boost their growth.
And don’t forget to keep weeds under control since garlic and onions do not compete well with them.
Recent headlines
-
Army Corps addresses criticism of environmental review process for PebbleSheila Newman, with the Army Corps' Alaska District, said the agency recognizes that Pebble is not an average project proposal -- it has a long history in Alaska, so the agency is trying to make adjustments for that.
-
Haines Borough sends comment letter on 13,000-acre timber saleThe Haines Borough is asking for more information about a major timber sale in the Chilkat Valley, recently announced by the University of Alaska. At a regular meeting Tuesday, the Assembly voted to send a letter to the university prior to a community meeting at the end of April.
-
Missile Defense Agency makes test launch calendar classifiedThe government will no longer post a public calendar of upcoming missile tests under a new Missile Defense Agency policy.
-
Alaska official says state likely to lead U.S. in STD ratesAn Alaska public health nurse says the state's recent outbreak of chlamydia and gonorrhea is likely to place it in the top tier of national rankings for the two sexually transmitted diseases.