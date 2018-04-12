A Juneau Afternoon 4-13-2018

Andy Kline hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Friday:
He’ll be joined by John Hatton to explore the state of CD sales in America;
Mark Whitman will explain the benefits of the Moral Compass;
Annie Bartholmew will preview Friday night’s KXLL Folk Fest Showcase;
We’ll meet Jason and Pharis Romero, the Folk Fest’s Guest Artists;
And Paul Douglas and Mark Pusich, both trustees of the Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund, will tell us about applying for grants.
Recent headlines
Haines Borough sends comment letter on 13,000-acre timber saleThe Haines Borough is asking for more information about a major timber sale in the Chilkat Valley, recently announced by the University of Alaska. At a regular meeting Tuesday, the Assembly voted to send a letter to the university prior to a community meeting at the end of April.
Missile Defense Agency makes test launch calendar classifiedThe government will no longer post a public calendar of upcoming missile tests under a new Missile Defense Agency policy.
Alaska official says state likely to lead U.S. in STD ratesAn Alaska public health nurse says the state's recent outbreak of chlamydia and gonorrhea is likely to place it in the top tier of national rankings for the two sexually transmitted diseases.
Video: Red Carpet Concert with Foghorn StringbandWednesday's weather inspired an impromptu outdoor jam.