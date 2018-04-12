Morning update — Thursday, April 12, 2018

In this newscast:

Juneau Empire and Alaska sister papers sold again: The Peninsula Clarion, Juneau Empire and weekly Homer News are being acquired by a Canadian chain just six months after being sold to GateHouse Media.The newest owner is Seattle-based Sound Publishing that owns papers in the states of Washington, California and Hawaii.

Regulators OK Juneau settlement with Hydro One: The settlement between Hydro One and City and Borough of Juneau over the acquisition of the capital city’s electric company has been mostly accepted by state regulators. The Canadian power company is buying the parent company of Alaska Electric Light and Power and needs regulatory approval in all five states where it operates, including Alaska.

Alaska Senate set to debate state budget on Thursday: The full state Senate is scheduled to debate amendments to the state’s operating budget Thursday. The Senate Finance Committee passed the budget, House Bill 286, on Tuesday. The committee substituted its own version of the budget bill for the one the House passed.

Alaska official says state likely to lead U.S. in STD rates: An Alaska public health nurse says the state’s recent outbreak of chlamydia and gonorrhea is likely to place it in the top tier of national rankings for the two sexually transmitted diseases.

You can hear these stories and more at www.ktoo.org/listen.