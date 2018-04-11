Records: 3 Alaska lawmakers had sex harassment complaints

JUNEAU — A records request by The Associated Press shows that since 2008, three Alaska legislators faced complaints of sexual harassment or misconduct.

One of the cases has not been made public.

The Associated Press requested the number of such complaints, and the number and names of legislators who resigned or were disciplined or expelled following complaints of sexual harassment or misconduct since 2008.

The Legislative Affairs Agency responded to AP’s request.

Jessica Geary, the agency’s executive director, says details of two of the cases had been made public. She confirmed that they involved Republican Sen. David Wilson, who was cleared of violating the Legislature’s harassment policy, and Democratic former state Rep. Dean Westlake, who resigned during an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior.

The agency declined to provide details on the third case.