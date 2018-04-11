Morning update — Wednesday, April 11, 2018

In this newscast:

Former Planned Parenthood worker rejected for midwives board: The Alaska Legislature rejected the appointment of a Palmer woman who is a former Planned Parenthood worker to a board that oversees midwives.

Kenni Linden was the only one of Gov. Bill Walker’s appointees who was rejected out of 99 people up for confirmation on Tuesday.

Alaskan educators advocate for increased K-12 funding: School administrators, teachers and parents from across the state testified before the House Finance Committee on Tuesday in support of increased school funding, House Bill 339, which would increase the base student allocation by $100 to $6,030.

Court reviews $12.5 million offer for Juneau mall: A California-based developer has offered $12.5 million to buy the Nugget Mall in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley. It comes from Aventine Development Corporation in an as-is deal for the 44-year-old mall that’s struggled with tenant vacancies and maintenance problems in recent years.

