Newscast — Tuesday, April 10, 2018

In this newscast:
- Budget questions remain as the 90-day mark draws near for the Alaska Legislature,
- a vacant lot downtown could help relieve parking congestion,
- and the state Senate’s version of the operating budget makes cuts some funding for ferries.
Recent headlines
Alaskan educators advocate for increased K-12 fundingSchool administrators, teachers and parents from across the state testified before the House Finance Committee Tuesday in support of increased school funding. Rep. Les Gara's HB 339 would increase the base student allocation by $100 to $6,030.
Walker’s bills to swap oil tax credit debt for bond debt making progressA bill that would have the state issue bonds to pay oil and gas companies is on the move in the legislature.
Former Planned Parenthood worker rejected for midwives boardOpposition to Linden’s appointment to the Board of Certified Direct-Entry Midwives was centered on Planned Parenthood’s role in providing abortions.
Sitka Mountain Rescue helps five hikers on Harbor MountainFive hikers were assisted off Harbor Mountain by Sitka Mountain Rescue this weekend, when one member of their party became dehydrated.