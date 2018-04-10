A Juneau Afternoon 4-11-2018

Sheli Delaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday:
She’ll be joined by Annie Bartholmew to preview Friday’s KXLL Showcase at the Hangar Ballroom;
Teachers Brandy Scott and Josh Jackson, and student Marigold Lindoff will highlight the Tlingit Culture Language and Literacy Program;
Melissa, Meredith and Katherine Fritsch will preview the Juneau Skating Club’s spring show “Beyond the Stars”;
And we’ll hear about Wednesday night’s Alaska Design Forum “Ten by Ten.”
Recent headlines
Workplace smoking ban advancesThe bill was changed so that it won’t affect the use of electronic cigarettes or marijuana. It also would allow municipalities to opt out of the workplace smoking ban.
Alaskan educators advocate for increased K-12 fundingSchool administrators, teachers and parents from across the state testified before the House Finance Committee Tuesday in support of increased school funding. Rep. Les Gara's HB 339 would increase the base student allocation by $100 to $6,030.
Walker’s bills to swap oil tax credit debt for bond debt making progressA bill that would have the state issue bonds to pay oil and gas companies is on the move in the legislature.
Former Planned Parenthood worker rejected for midwives boardOpposition to Linden’s appointment to the Board of Certified Direct-Entry Midwives was centered on Planned Parenthood’s role in providing abortions.