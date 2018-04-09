This vacant lot could help relieve downtown parking woes of Juneau’s state workers

A three-way deal between the city, a private developer and the state could add about 100 downtown parking spaces for state workers as early as next week.

The vacant lot is off Egan Drive next to the Coast Guard building.

Alaska Administration Commissioner Leslie Ridle said recent restructuring has put more pressure on streets and lots.

“It’s really tight downtown,” Ridle said Monday. “It always has been tight and we are moving people out of private leases into our state office building. And putting them in there causes it to be even tighter right now.”

The lease terms are still being negotiated, but city officials say the city would pay about $5,000 in monthly rent to the landowner.

City Manager Rorie Watt said the city’s costs would be recovered.

“The city is doing a negotiation with the owners, Develop Juneau Now LLC,” Watt said, “and then we’re going to lease it over to the state.”

The Juneau Assembly is meeting Wednesday to greenlight leasing the paved lot.

The arrangement is designed to be a temporary solution, the proposed terms are for at least six months. City crews could begin striping next week.

Plans for a parking lot in an adjoining parcel owned by the Alaska Mental Health Trust were abandoned earlier this year. That followed criticism from the city and developers still seeking to buy that land for the proposed Alaska Ocean Center and marina project.