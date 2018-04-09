A Juneau Afternoon 4-9-2018

Scott Burton hosts on Monday.

Hope Griffin will preview her performance at the Alaska Folk Festival;

We’ll talk with Ron Somerville about the northern SE king salmon crisis;

Joann Flora will update REACH’s 40th anniversary celebration;

Brenda Wright will talk Audubon;

And we’ll hear about workshops on how to make your art career sustainable.

