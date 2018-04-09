A Juneau Afternoon 4-9-2018

Scott Burton hosts on Monday.
Hope Griffin will preview her performance at the Alaska Folk Festival;
We’ll talk with Ron Somerville about the northern SE king salmon crisis;
Joann Flora will update REACH’s 40th anniversary celebration;
Brenda Wright will talk Audubon;
And we’ll hear about workshops on how to make your art career sustainable.
Those interviews, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand, on-line via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Music: Hope Griffin live on ‘A Juneau Afternoon’Griffin and Bennett dropped into KTOO to play us some tunes. This is the musicians' first time to the Alaska Folk Festival.
Slow-paced session could end with a sprintIt’s not clear which bills lawmakers will pass in the remaining days, other than those related to the budget.
This vacant lot could help relieve downtown parking woes of Juneau’s state workersMore state workers are being transferred to downtown Juneau. That's led to a parking crunch around the State Office Building.
State Senate makes small cut to ferry system budgetThe state Senate’s spending plan cuts funding from the Alaska Marine Highway System - but not a lot.