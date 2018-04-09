A Juneau Afternoon 4-10-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday:

He’ll be joined by Theresa Soley, Emily Ferry, Court Pegus and Carly Dennis who will preview this weekend’s March for Science and Education;

Theater at Latitude 58’s will highlight its productions;

Elissa Borges will tell us about upcoming readings at the Juneau Douglas City Museum;

And Caron Smith, the Principal of Juneau Community Charter School, will give us the latest on the Juneau Community Charter School.