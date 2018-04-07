Short-handed Alaska marijuana board tables onsite use talk

JUNEAU — Marijuana regulators have tabled until June action on draft rules for allowing people to consume marijuana in authorized retail stores in Alaska.
Erika McConnell, the director of the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office, had recommended that the Marijuana Control Board put the draft regulations out for public comment.
But the board unanimously opted to wait until it was back to full strength to even have any further discussion on the matter. The board is down one member after Travis Welch resigned from the public safety seat last month.
Regulators have been mulling on-site use for several years, adopting rules in late 2015 to allow for people to use marijuana at authorized stores but never finalizing how that would work.
Recent headlines
-
Building resilience through basketballs and berriesWhat makes a healthy community? What makes young people in a village thrive? The young people in Noatak have some good ideas.
-
Legislature picks up pace, with little time to spareThe Legislature is on track to break the record for fewest bills passed in a year, with only five so far this year compared with the current record-low of 32 last year.
-
After pushback, public comment period on Pebble Mine extendedThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will take public comment on its initial scoping for an environmental permit through June
-
What’s Juneau’s capacity for cruise ship visitors?The volume of Alaska-bound cruise ship visitors is projected to shatter records this season and next. That's led to a revived conversation over the carrying capacity of visitors to Alaska's capital city.