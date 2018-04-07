Short-handed Alaska marijuana board tables onsite use talk

JUNEAU — Marijuana regulators have tabled until June action on draft rules for allowing people to consume marijuana in authorized retail stores in Alaska.

Erika McConnell, the director of the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office, had recommended that the Marijuana Control Board put the draft regulations out for public comment.

But the board unanimously opted to wait until it was back to full strength to even have any further discussion on the matter. The board is down one member after Travis Welch resigned from the public safety seat last month.

Regulators have been mulling on-site use for several years, adopting rules in late 2015 to allow for people to use marijuana at authorized stores but never finalizing how that would work.