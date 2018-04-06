Transit center homicide defendant changes plea, averts trial

A Juneau man will spend three years in prison for kicking and punching another man severely enough that the victim later died from his injuries.

David Evenson, 52, pleaded guilty Friday to criminally negligent homicide. His change of plea averts a jury trial that was scheduled to start May 21.

A single charge of manslaughter in the case, and a misdemeanor charge of assault from an unrelated case will be dismissed as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Evenson was charged in connection with the June 30 assault of Aaron Monette, 56, at the Downtown Transit Center. Juneau police say they received a 911 call about the victim being kicked in the head. Monette died July 4.

Under agreement terms, Evenson will be sentenced to six years in prison with three years suspended, or three years to serve.

Evenson’s sentence will include aggravators or modifications to the presumptive range because he already has at least five previous misdemeanor convictions and at least two other convictions for assault. He’s been in custody since his arrest last July.

He also will serve 10 years on probation.

Evenson said in court Friday that it was really sprung on him and he didn’t have notice of the plea agreement beforehand. He complained about the 10-year probation and said he wanted to get on with his life after he gets out of prison.

Evenson went ahead with the change of plea hearing after it was explained that the 10 years could be cut by half if he stays of out of trouble while on probation.

Evenson will be sentenced June 29.