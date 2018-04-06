Newscast — Friday, April 6, 2018

In this newscast:
- City and Borough of Juneau taps new public works chief
- Conservationists applaud Alaska’s moratorium on killing Denali wolves
Recent headlines
-
What’s Juneau’s capacity for cruise ship visitors?The volume of Alaska-bound cruise ship visitors is projected to shatter records this season and next. That's led to a revived conversation over the carrying capacity of visitors to Alaska's capital city.
-
Transit center homicide defendant changes plea, averts trialDavid Evenson, 52, was charged in connection with the last summer's death of Aaron Monette, 56, which stemmed from an assault at the Downtown Transit Center.
-
Juneau city names new public works chiefRetiring Public Works and Engineering chief Roger Healy is being replaced by a senior manager at Alaska Department of Transportation. Mike Vigue is being tapped to lead the 130-employee department starting April 30.
-
Killing of 10 Denali wolves sparks debate over increasing protections for the animalThe killing of 10 wolves by a single hunter north of the Denali Highway, has raised new calls for protection of the animals in the Denali National Park region. Photos of an unidentified hunter with an AR-style rifle and a snow machine, surrounded by 10 wolf carcasses have circulated online.