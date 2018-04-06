Moose stomps on Alaska man’s foot after he kicked her

ANCHORAGE — State officials say a man was injured north of Anchorage after a moose that he had just kicked stomped his foot in return.
KTVA-TV reports that the moose injured the man Thursday morning. State Department of Fish and Game spokesman Ken Marsh said the man escaped major injuries in the encounter. Marsh said the cow and a calf were on a trail, and the “guy was trying to go through them” when he kicked the mother.
Alaska Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters said the two moose involved left the area after the moose stomped on the man’s foot.
Peters advised others “not to go around kicking moose.”
Marsh emphasized the vastly superior leg strength of a moose, saying a kicking contest with an ungulate is questionable.
Recent headlines
-
Southeast king salmon cuts hit commercial trollers, net fisheriesCommercial salmon trollers in Southeast Alaska are tied up to the dock this month after a shortened winter season, closed early because of conservation concerns for king salmon stocks. They’ll be getting only a limited shot at fishing around hatchery king runs this spring and are feeling the impact of fishing restrictions.
-
Alaska tourism leaders look to fund marketing amid cutsThe leaders of Alaska's largest travel industry trade group are looking for ways to fill a void in their marketing budget left from cuts by lawmakers.
-
U.S. Coast Guard, Juneau police test response capabilities with nuclear scenarioJuneau emergency responders trained for a simulated a terrorist threat with a nuclear device aboard a ferry. About 30 Juneau residents got to ride along for the exercise.
-
Senators aim for $1,600 dividends, early school fundingThe Senate Finance Committee draft budget would cut $98 million to fund the operations of state government from the House’s version of the budget.