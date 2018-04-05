Morning update — Thursday, April 5, 2018

In this newscast:
- Yes, independents can run in Democratic primary, says Alaska Supreme Court: The Alaska Supreme Court has cleared the way for undeclared and nonpartisan candidates to run in the state Democratic party primary. The decision would allow Gov. Bill Walker to run in the primary if he chooses to.
- PFD fraud case headed to the grand jury, again: For the third time, a grand jury next week could hear accusations of Roland Maw’s alleged fraud and theft of Alaska Permanent Fund Dividends.
- Former Bergmann manager’s trial getting bumped, guilty pleas expected in drug case: Former Bergmann Hotel manager Charles Edward Cotten Jr. has signaled his intention to plead guilty to federal drug charges, likely avoiding a U.S. District Court trial that was scheduled to start April 9.
Recent headlines
Alaska Native language ‘linguistic emergency’ resolution considered in Senate committeeSenate Community and Regional Affairs Committee opened its hearing Tuesday on House Concurrent Resolution 19 with remarks from the measure's sponsor, Ketchikan Rep. Dan Ortiz, who called Alaska Native culture and language a central part of the state’s cultural identity.
Walker administration works to fix broken 911 call systemGov. Bill Walker asked the chairs of both finance committees Monday to re-allocate $10 million toward the state’s ailing 911 system. The money was originally proposed for oil and gas research, but the governor’s office said that this was more important.
Sitka herring fishery closes early, 8,300 tons short of quotaThe Sitka sac roe herring fishery has shut down early this year, falling 8,330 tons short of this year’s guideline harvest level. This is the fourth time in six years the herring fishery has shut down before meeting the quota.
Juneau man’s hatchery permit at Baranof Warm Springs denied againIt’s the third time in seven years that the hatchery application has failed in the bay, all submitted by the same Juneau man.