PFD fraud case headed to the grand jury, again

For the third time, a grand jury next week could hear accusations of Roland Maw’s alleged fraud and theft of Alaska Permanent Fund Dividends.
Maw was indicted twice already on 12 felony charges of theft and unsworn falsification related to applying for and receiving dividends between 2009 and 2014.
Both times, Superior Court Judge Louis Menendez threw out the indictments because he determined prosecutor Lisa Kelley presented insufficient evidence to the grand jury.
Maw was a former Alaska Board of Fisheries nominee who also applied to be Alaska Department of Fish and Game commissioner. He also was the former executive director of the United Cook Inlet Drift Association.
After Menendez threw out the latest indictment last month, Maw was to stand trial starting April 9 on the remaining five misdemeanor charges for falsifying applications.
But that’s been taken off the calendar. Instead, a status hearing has been scheduled for April 16 after the grand jury meets.
