Newscast – Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Stories include a tentative agreement reached with Hydro One which is the buyer of AEL&P’s parent company, a possible change of plea for Charles Cotten on drug distribution charges, and a possible return to the grand jury on PFD fraud and theft charges against Roland Maw.
Recent headlines
Former Bergmann manager’s trial getting bumped, guilty pleas expected in drug caseCharles Edward Cotten, Jr., 52, was indicted on four counts of distributing methamphetamine for allegedly distributing over 20 grams in May and June of 2017.
Court lets independents run in Alaska Democratic primariesThe Alaska Supreme Court has decided that Democrats should be allowed to let independent candidates run in party primaries. The court's decision affirms a lower court ruling. A detailed opinion is expected later.
Ask a Climatologist: Snow melt around the state is right on scheduleAn early melt-out date can make for an especially bad wildfire season, but this year, it's right on schedule for much of the state.
Even in Alaska, Blockbuster is fading; ‘We’re just managing the decline as best we can’For years Alaskans have been among the few reliable customers for Blockbuster. Now, even here, the once ubiquitous video store brand is fading.