Court lets independents run in Alaska Democratic primaries

JUNEAU — The Alaska Supreme Court has decided that Democrats should be allowed to let independent candidates run in party primaries.
The court’s decision affirms a lower court ruling. A detailed opinion is expected later.
The Alaska Democratic Party challenged a law requiring that primary election candidates be registered members of the party whose nomination they’re seeking.
A Superior Court judge found the state was restricting Democrats’ attempt to appeal to independent voters by not letting unaffiliated candidates participate in Democratic primaries.
The state appealed, arguing that if a party nominee doesn’t have to identify with their nominating party, the system the state uses to regulate political party status and ballot access won’t make sense.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Craig Stowers raised doubts with the majority opinion but stopped short of dissenting.
Recent headlines
-
Former Bergmann manager’s trial getting bumped, guilty pleas expected in drug caseCharles Edward Cotten, Jr., 52, was indicted on four counts of distributing methamphetamine for allegedly distributing over 20 grams in May and June of 2017.
-
Ask a Climatologist: Snow melt around the state is right on scheduleAn early melt-out date can make for an especially bad wildfire season, but this year, it's right on schedule for much of the state.
-
Even in Alaska, Blockbuster is fading; ‘We’re just managing the decline as best we can’For years Alaskans have been among the few reliable customers for Blockbuster. Now, even here, the once ubiquitous video store brand is fading.
-
As opioids land more women in prison, Ohio finds alternative treatmentsOhio Reformatory for Women was built in 1916 but has expanded beyond the original stone structure. Nowadays, they're doing more to enable women to succeed outside the prison and hopefully stay out.