Morning update — Wednesday, April 4, 2018

In this newscast:
- City reaches agreement over AEL&P sale: According to a release from the City and Borough of Juneau, city attorneys worked on a list of commitments with Hydro One and Avista Corporation, which owns Alaska Electric Light & Power. The city says it will resolve Juneau residents’ concerns.
- University of Alaska President Johnsen shares outlook for university budget: University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen has spent the last few months advocating for more funding for the university, arguing that it cannot withstand continued budget cuts.
The Alaska House of Representatives passed its version of the state operating budget Monday by a narrow margin. It includes $19 million more for the university’s operating budget than Gov. Bill Walker proposed.
- Parole violations land Juneau burglary convict back in prison: A man who violated his parole was ordered to finish serving the remainder of his nearly two-year prison sentence in Juneau Superior Court on Monday. Judge Louis Menendez said he hopes Lester Hunt III can close this chapter in his life, and start new when he finishes.
Recent headlines
As opioids land more women in prison, Ohio finds alternative treatmentsOhio Reformatory for Women was built in 1916 but has expanded beyond the original stone structure. Nowadays, they're doing more to enable women to succeed outside the prison and hopefully stay out.
Governor invites Alaska’s export-minded entrepreneurs to join China Trade MissionGov. Bill Walker is inviting businesspersons from around the state who are interested in boosting trade with Alaska’s largest international trading partner to come along on a China trade mission to be launched in May.
Young athletes prepare to represent Juneau at statewide traditional games competitionJuneau is getting ready to send its first team to the statewide Native Youth Olympics competition in almost 30 years. At least 10 middle and high school athletes will travel to Anchorage in late April to compete, but as their coach says, their biggest opponent will be themselves.
