Morning update — Wednesday, April 4, 2018

  • City reaches agreement over AEL&P sale: According to a release from the City and Borough of Juneau, city attorneys worked on a list of commitments with Hydro One and Avista Corporation, which owns Alaska Electric Light & Power. The city says it will resolve Juneau residents’ concerns.
  • University of Alaska President Johnsen shares outlook for university budget: University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen has spent the last few months advocating for more funding for the university, arguing that it cannot withstand continued budget cuts.
    The Alaska House of Representatives passed its version of the state operating budget Monday by a narrow margin. It includes $19 million more for the university’s operating budget than Gov. Bill Walker proposed.
  • Parole violations land Juneau burglary convict back in prison: A man who violated his parole was ordered to finish serving the remainder of his nearly two-year prison sentence in Juneau Superior Court on Monday. Judge Louis Menendez said he hopes Lester Hunt III can close this chapter in his life, and start new when he finishes.

