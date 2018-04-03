Parole violations land Juneau burglary convict back in prison

A man who violated his parole was ordered to finish serving the remainder of his nearly two-year prison sentence in Juneau Superior Court on Monday.

Judge Louis Menendez said he hopes Lester Hunt III can close this chapter in his life, and start new when he finishes.

The 28-year-old’s original charge in 2010 was for burglary. Probation Officer Dusty Dumont said that while Hunt was on probation, he tested positive for methamphetamine, then hid from police.

Authorities say when they found Hunt at a Foster Avenue home, he was hiding behind a false partition in a closet. Dumont said that’s not conducive with someone wanting to change for the better.

Dumont said Hunt was a member of the 1488s, a white supremacist gang. Hunt has a prominent swastika tattoo just over his forehead. He had 64 write-ups while incarcerated, and at least nine petitions to revoke probation.

The state asked the judge to impose the full two years, while Hunt’s public defender asked for a one-year sentence.

Judge Menendez weighed Hunt’s extensive rap sheet, his history of drugs and his potential for rehabilitation.