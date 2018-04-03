Morning update — Tuesday, April 3, 2018

  • House passes state budget in close vote: The Alaska House passed the state budget Monday by a bare majority. The 21-19 vote sends the spending plan to the Senate. The action came after minority-caucus Republicans criticized the budget for not including more of the spending cuts they proposed.
  • JPD says alcohol likely a factor in accidental home shooting Saturday: Juneau police responded to a 911 call early Saturday morning for an apparent accidental shooting at a downtown residence.
    Police say the shooting appeared to be unintentional and alcohol was likely a factor.
  • Police arrest suspect in downtown window smashing spree: Police identified Juneau resident Monte Nix as the suspect in the vandalism of at least seven downtown Juneau businesses during the weekend, and arrested him later Sunday on four counts of criminal mischief.Other criminal charges are pending. Police believe alcohol was a factor.

