Morning update — Tuesday, April 3, 2018

- House passes state budget in close vote: The Alaska House passed the state budget Monday by a bare majority. The 21-19 vote sends the spending plan to the Senate. The action came after minority-caucus Republicans criticized the budget for not including more of the spending cuts they proposed.
- JPD says alcohol likely a factor in accidental home shooting Saturday: Juneau police responded to a 911 call early Saturday morning for an apparent accidental shooting at a downtown residence.
Police say the shooting appeared to be unintentional and alcohol was likely a factor.
- Police arrest suspect in downtown window smashing spree: Police identified Juneau resident Monte Nix as the suspect in the vandalism of at least seven downtown Juneau businesses during the weekend, and arrested him later Sunday on four counts of criminal mischief.Other criminal charges are pending. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
Parole violations land Juneau burglary convict back in prisonJuneau Superior Court Judge Louis Menendez ordered Lester Allen Hunt III, who violated his parole, to serve the remainder of his nearly two-year sentence.
Southeast dam expansion cuts diesel use in first yearAn expanded hydro-electric dam in southern Southeast Alaska has meant more money for the agency that owns the plant and less need for costly diesel power generation.
Haines School leader opens conversation about sexual abuse allegations in school’s pastA Haines School administrator is breaking the silence on long closeted allegations of sexual abuse by a former superintendent and teacher. A new revelation from her late husband is igniting the conversation.
Boater found deceased, while another missing near SitkaOne man is dead and another missing after their boat overturned Sunday afternoon in Peril Strait, about 30 miles north of Sitka.