Police arrest suspect in downtown window smashing spree

Someone used rocks to break windows of at least seven downtown Juneau businesses during the weekend.
According to a news release, Juneau police received a report shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday that a number of windows along South Franklin Street and elsewhere had been vandalized.
The Taqueria co-owner Luke Metcalfe said his restaurant’s front door window was broken.
“You see a lot of broken windows after crazy nights downtown,” Metcalfe said. “At first, I assumed it was a robbery just because the Goldtown has been robbed frequently. I’m glad nothing got stolen, that was kind of a nice surprise.”
Metcalfe said the window was the only damage, but didn’t have an estimate of replacing the glass. Metcalfe said his business was closed for lunch Monday.
Police identified Juneau resident Monte Nix as the suspect and arrested him later Sunday on four counts of criminal mischief.
Other criminal charges are pending. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
Records show Nix being held without bail at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
Juneau Police Department estimates that total damages range between $8,000 and $12,000.
Disclaimer: Luke Metcalfe is a KTOO board member.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska ghost town all that remains of historic IditarodFor 46 years, the Iditarod Sled Dog Race has traced a thousand-mile path from Anchorage or Willow up to Nome. But the original route actually started in Seward, and only existed for a few year’s time — the product of gold rushes, boom towns and a creeping interest by the federal government.
-
Opioid use lower in states that eased marijuana lawsResearchers looked at states with medical marijuana dispensaries and those that allow home cultivation, and found lower use of opioids, when compared with states where marijuana remains illegal.
-
Alaska marijuana testing lab closes, leaving only 2 in stateOne of only three marijuana testing labs in Alaska has shut down, leaving the state's cannabis growers with only two options for state-mandated testing.
-
Alaska Fish and Game denies hatchery on Baranof IslandThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game has announced that a proposal to open a salmon hatchery on Baranof Island has been rejected.