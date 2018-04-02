Police arrest suspect in downtown window smashing spree

Someone used rocks to break windows of at least seven downtown Juneau businesses during the weekend.

According to a news release, Juneau police received a report shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday that a number of windows along South Franklin Street and elsewhere had been vandalized.

The Taqueria co-owner Luke Metcalfe said his restaurant’s front door window was broken.

“You see a lot of broken windows after crazy nights downtown,” Metcalfe said. “At first, I assumed it was a robbery just because the Goldtown has been robbed frequently. I’m glad nothing got stolen, that was kind of a nice surprise.”

Metcalfe said the window was the only damage, but didn’t have an estimate of replacing the glass. Metcalfe said his business was closed for lunch Monday.

Police identified Juneau resident Monte Nix as the suspect and arrested him later Sunday on four counts of criminal mischief.

Other criminal charges are pending. Police believe alcohol was a factor.

Records show Nix being held without bail at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Juneau Police Department estimates that total damages range between $8,000 and $12,000.

Disclaimer: Luke Metcalfe is a KTOO board member.