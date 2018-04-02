Morning update — Monday, April 2, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Alaska marijuana testing lab closes, leaving only 2 in state: The Juneau Empire reports Steep Hill Alaska, of Anchorage — One of only three marijuana testing labs in Alaska — declared in an Instagram post Thursday that the lab is “suspending cannabis testing operations on March 31, 2018.”
  • Sealaska Corp. doubles April payout to shareholders: Sealaska’s spring shareholders’ payout is more than twice the size of the previous year’s. The Southeast regional Native corporation announced Friday it will distribute $23.1 million to tribal members beginning April 13. Last spring’s dividends totaled $10.6 million.
  • Sentencing set for June for convicted Kodzoff Acres shooter: A Juneau man convicted of killing another man in a Valley trailer park more than two years ago may finally be sentenced later this spring. A full day on June 11 has been set aside for Christopher Strawn’s sentencing hearing. Last October, a Juneau jury found Strawn, 34, guilty of first-degree murder and third-degree assault in connection with the death of Brandon Cook, 30.

