Morning update — Monday, April 2, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska marijuana testing lab closes, leaving only 2 in state: The Juneau Empire reports Steep Hill Alaska, of Anchorage — One of only three marijuana testing labs in Alaska — declared in an Instagram post Thursday that the lab is “suspending cannabis testing operations on March 31, 2018.”
- Sealaska Corp. doubles April payout to shareholders: Sealaska’s spring shareholders’ payout is more than twice the size of the previous year’s. The Southeast regional Native corporation announced Friday it will distribute $23.1 million to tribal members beginning April 13. Last spring’s dividends totaled $10.6 million.
- Sentencing set for June for convicted Kodzoff Acres shooter: A Juneau man convicted of killing another man in a Valley trailer park more than two years ago may finally be sentenced later this spring. A full day on June 11 has been set aside for Christopher Strawn’s sentencing hearing. Last October, a Juneau jury found Strawn, 34, guilty of first-degree murder and third-degree assault in connection with the death of Brandon Cook, 30.
You can hear these stories and more at www.ktoo.org/listen.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska marijuana testing lab closes, leaving only 2 in stateOne of only three marijuana testing labs in Alaska has shut down, leaving the state's cannabis growers with only two options for state-mandated testing.
-
Alaska Fish and Game denies hatchery on Baranof IslandThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game has announced that a proposal to open a salmon hatchery on Baranof Island has been rejected.
-
Facebook complaints are a new kind of 911 call in the platform’s hometownFrom hacking to questionable ads to tech support, Menlo Park police dispatchers get calls about Facebook from all around the world.
-
JPD says alcohol likely a factor in accidental home shooting SaturdayJuneau police responded to a 911 call early Saturday morning in for an apparent accidental shooting at a downtown residence.