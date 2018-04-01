JPD says alcohol likely a factor in accidental home shooting Saturday

Juneau police responded to a 911 call early Saturday morning for an apparent accidental shooting at a downtown residence.
According to a police statement, the call came at 4:30 a.m. Police found a 27-year-old woman at a residence in 400 block of Harris Street with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to her right thigh.
Police say the shooting appeared to be unintentional and alcohol was likely a factor.
Police seized guns from the residence but have not yet identified which weapon was used in the incident.
Capital City Fire/Rescue transported the woman to the hospital. She sustained serious injuries to her leg but is in stable condition, according to police.
