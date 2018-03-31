Officials: No bodycam plans for troopers, Anchorage police

ANCHORAGE — Officials with Alaska’s two largest police agencies say they do not have any current plans to equip their officers with body cameras.

KTUU-TV reports that officers with the Anchorage Police Department and Alaska State Troopers are not outfitted with body cameras despite the tool becoming increasingly common in law enforcement agencies across the country.

Anchorage police spokesperson Renee Oistad says the department does not have any updates on if the technology will be adopted. She says the department is focusing on its in-car camera systems.

State Department of Public Safety Communications Director Jonathon Taylor says troopers will not be equipped with body cameras anytime soon. He says the department has financial restraints, and it is working on recruiting and retaining more troopers.