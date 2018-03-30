Sentencing set for June for convicted Kodzoff Acres shooter

A Juneau man convicted of killing another man in a Valley trailer park more than two years ago may finally be sentenced later this spring.
A full day on June 11 has been set aside for Christopher Strawn’s sentencing hearing.
Last October, a Juneau jury found Strawn, 34, guilty of first-degree murder and third-degree assault in connection with the death of Brandon Cook, 30.
Cook was helping a friend refurbish a trailer at the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park in October 2015 when he was shot and killed.
Strawn, who represented himself during the last trial, suggested someone else hiding nearby had killed Cook.
Strawn earlier requested a psychological evaluation, which delayed his sentencing originally scheduled for February. The evaluation is planned for May.
Prosecutors warned that the sentencing hearing could be postponed yet again to accommodate Cook’s family in the Lower 48.
