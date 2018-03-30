Newscast — Friday, March 30, 2018

By March 30, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Across Southeast, Fish & Games shuts down most sportfishing for king salmon
  • Alaska Seaplanes announces new Juneau-Whitehorse route
  • Gov. Walker asks U.S. Army Corps for more comment time for Pebble Mine study
  • Pair of Juneauites join Sen. Murkowski’s DC office

 

 

 

 

 

0

Recent headlines

X