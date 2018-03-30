Newscast — Friday, March 30, 2018

In this newscast:
- Across Southeast, Fish & Games shuts down most sportfishing for king salmon
- Alaska Seaplanes announces new Juneau-Whitehorse route
- Gov. Walker asks U.S. Army Corps for more comment time for Pebble Mine study
- Pair of Juneauites join Sen. Murkowski’s DC office
Recent headlines
-
Juneau man indicted for downtown knife assaultA Juneau man faces a charge that he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a knife March 20 near the Glory Hole. A grand jury has indicted the 38-year-old suspect for felony assault.
-
Sentencing set for June for convicted Kodzoff Acres shooterChristopher Strawn was found guilty of first degree-murder and third-degree assault in connection with the October 2015 death of Brandon Cook. A full day on June 11 has been set aside for his sentencing hearing.
-
Gardentalk — Where are the blooming bulbs?Some bulbs may still be buried by snow, but those that have already emerged are in danger of being hard-frosted by overnight temperatures in the 20s.
-
Murkowski taps two Juneauites for D.C. officeSen. Lisa Murkowski has tapped two Juneauites: Ben Mallot and Ann Robertson to join her office as a staffer and research fellow respectively. The additions are part of a new wave of hires announced March 30.