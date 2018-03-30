Murkowski taps two Juneauites for D.C. office

Two Juneauites are among new additions to U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s Washington D.C. office, a news release announced Friday.

Ben Mallott has been hired as Murkowski’s new legislative assistant for Alaska Native and Indian affairs. He was previously vice president of the Alaska Federation of Natives and has served as the Arctic Athabascan Council’s representative to the Arctic Council.

Ann Robertson, also from Juneau, was named one of four research fellows attached to Murkowski’s office for the year. Robertson recently graduated with an environmental management master’s from Yale University, where she focused on fisheries, marine policy and the Arctic.

0

Recent headlines

X