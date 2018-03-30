Morning update — Friday, March 30, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska Supreme Court hears case on who can and can’t run in party primaries: The Alaska Supreme Court justices were at Kenai Central High School to hear oral arguments in a case about who can run for partisan political office.
- King salmon sport fishing shut down on Southeast’s inside waters: The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is shutting down sport fishing for king salmon this weekend on most of the inside waters of Southeast Alaska due to conservation concerns. Anglers can’t keep king salmon in many parts of the region, except the outer coast, starting April 1.
- Juneau-Whitehorse flight to connect sister cities: Alaska Seaplanes recently announced that they will add a new flight between Juneau and Whitehorse. Alaska Seaplanes General Manager Carl Ramseth said he hopes his company will begin flying to Canada’s Yukon Territory soon.
You can hear these stories and more at www.ktoo.org/listen.
Recent headlines
-
Commercial troller voices issues with derelict boat bill moving through LegislatureA bill meant to discourage boat owners from abandoning derelict vessels in public waters is moving through the Alaska Legislature. It’s supported by a state harbors organization, but a Prince of Wales Island fisherman has objections.
-
King salmon sport fishing shut down on Southeast’s inside watersThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game is shutting down sport fishing for king salmon this weekend on most of the inside waters of Southeast Alaska due to conservation concerns.
-
Rescued hikers recount experiences atop Mount EdgecumbeFive hikers were rescued this weekend after an attempt to ascend Mount Edgecumbe in Sitka didn’t go as planned. The unexpected obstacles they faced were met with quick decisions a touch of good humor. Though they didn’t make it to the top of the volcano, they made it down safely, with their inflatable unicorn rafts intact.
-
Bethel highway repair begins as warm winter destroys state roads across AlaskaThe warm winter has wreaked havoc on highways across Alaska. The state is about to go to work responding to Bethel’s pothole predicament. The Department of Transportation will begin repairing Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway.